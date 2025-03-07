Russian attack damaged gas production facilities, Ukraine's Naftogaz says
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 07-03-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 12:19 IST
A Russian attack damaged natural gas production facilities of Ukraine's state-run oil and gas firm Naftogaz, the company said in a statement on Friday.
"Production facilities that ensure gas production were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Naftogaz said via the Telegram messaging app.
