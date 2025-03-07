Left Menu

PM Modi Pioneers Development and Health Initiatives in Dadra & Nagar Haveli

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated development projects worth Rs 2,587 crore in Dadra and Nagar Haveli. He launched NAMO Hospital and will start Surat's Food Security Campaign. The initiatives aim to enhance healthcare, connectivity, and economic growth, with a special focus on empowering women and promoting rural entrepreneurship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 16:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/Narendra Modi Youtube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the stage for transformative development in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli by inaugurating projects valued at Rs 2,587 crore. During a visit to Silvassa, Modi launched the first phase of the much-anticipated NAMO Hospital.

Alongside the launch in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Modi will proceed to Surat to introduce the Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign. The Prime Minister's plans also include an interaction with local female entrepreneurs in Navsari, reinforcing his commitment to healthcare improvements and economic empowerment.

The newly opened 450-bed NAMO Hospital is a leap forward for healthcare in the region, designed to benefit tribal communities particularly. Modi's broader development agenda in the Union Territory encompasses infrastructural advancements, from road and school enhancements to water and sewage systems, aiming to drive tourism, industrial growth, and employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

