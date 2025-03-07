Karnataka Budget Sparks Controversy Between BJP and Congress
The Karnataka state budget presented by CM Siddaramaiah has been criticized by the BJP as a 'Halal' budget, claiming appeasement of minorities. Minister Priyank Kharge rebuffed the opposition, citing Karnataka's economic success. Congress supported the budget as transformative, while BJP labeled it a scam and divisive.
- Country:
- India
In a recent political tussle, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sharply criticized the Karnataka state budget, introduced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, labeling it a 'Halal' budget and accusing it of minority appeasement. Responding to these allegations, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge stated that the BJP's leadership is devoid of innovative ideas.
Kharge highlighted that Karnataka is now the second-highest recipient of foreign direct investment in the country. He queried if this economic success was also part of the so-called 'halal budget' narrative. He further argued that the BJP's criticism stemmed from its inability to comprehend the budget's objectives, branding their remarks as nonsense.
In contrast, Congress leader Ajay Singh referred to the budget as 'historical', praising its extensive allocation and focus on infrastructure. The BJP, however, accused the Congress government of leveraging state resources for vote-bank politics, spotlighting benefits allocated to the Muslim community within the budget framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lokayukta Clears Siddaramaiah: Political Vindication Amidst Allegations
Clean Chit to Siddaramaiah: A Political Plot or Genuine Acquittal?
Karnataka Lokayukta Clears CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA Site Scam
Karnataka's Economic Resilience: Siddaramaiah Takes on BJP Allegations
Siddaramaiah's Firm Grip: Unwavering in Karnataka Leadership