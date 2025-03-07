Karnataka Budget Sparks Controversy Between BJP and Congress

In a recent political tussle, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sharply criticized the Karnataka state budget, introduced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, labeling it a 'Halal' budget and accusing it of minority appeasement. Responding to these allegations, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge stated that the BJP's leadership is devoid of innovative ideas.

Kharge highlighted that Karnataka is now the second-highest recipient of foreign direct investment in the country. He queried if this economic success was also part of the so-called 'halal budget' narrative. He further argued that the BJP's criticism stemmed from its inability to comprehend the budget's objectives, branding their remarks as nonsense.

In contrast, Congress leader Ajay Singh referred to the budget as 'historical', praising its extensive allocation and focus on infrastructure. The BJP, however, accused the Congress government of leveraging state resources for vote-bank politics, spotlighting benefits allocated to the Muslim community within the budget framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)