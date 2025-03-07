Evergrande Property Services Forecasts Strong Financial Performance
Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd anticipates a robust financial performance for the year. The company forecasts an unaudited net profit ranging between RMB980 million and RMB1,120 million, alongside an estimated consolidated revenue between RMB12,650 million and RMB12,850 million.
Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd is projecting a formidable financial showing for the current fiscal year. The company anticipates its unaudited net profit to fall between RMB980 million and RMB1,120 million.
In addition, Evergrande expects its consolidated revenue to range from RMB12,650 million to RMB12,850 million, underscoring its solid market position.
Such figures highlight Evergrande's continuation of strong economic performance amidst a competitive real estate market landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
