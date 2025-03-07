Supreme Court Grants Conditional Bail to MLA Abbas Ansari in Gangsters Act Case

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to MLA Abbas Ansari, involved in a case under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986. The bail came with conditions, including Ansari's requirement to remain at his official residence in Lucknow and obtain prior approval from the District Administration and Chitrakoot Sessions Court before visiting his constituency.

In addition, the court mandated that Ansari cannot leave Uttar Pradesh without the trial court's permission. He is also prohibited from making public statements regarding the ongoing cases. Importantly, the court emphasized Ansari's right to defend himself in these matters should not be compromised.

The Supreme Court stipulated that Ansari must appear before the trial court whenever necessary. After evaluating the submissions, the Supreme Court set a review period of six weeks to monitor the Uttar Pradesh police's actions concerning Ansari, requiring a status report on their conduct.

Represented by Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, Ansari argued that he had been imprisoned for various reasons despite being granted bail in other matters. Opposition came from Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, who contended that Ansari could potentially influence witnesses and manipulate evidence if released.

The court factored in these concerns but decided on interim bail with specific restrictions, noting that Ansari's behavior while on bail would be under assessment. Previously, the Supreme Court had directed the Uttar Pradesh Police to expedite their investigation and submit a status report on Ansari's situation. Ansari, representing the Mau constituency, faced allegations last August under the UP Gangsters Act for forming a gang to extort and engage in other illegal financial activities.

In December, the Allahabad High Court denied Ansari's bail, citing multiple registrations of cases against him and potential risks of evidence tampering. Ansari then appealed the decision to the Supreme Court, challenging the High Court's denial of bail. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)