Himachal Pradesh Ramps Up Anti-Drug Crackdown

In a determined move against drug trafficking, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has mandated a comprehensive six-month operation to dismantle the drug network in the state. This directive comes as part of an intensified effort by the Police Department to eradicate drug smuggling activities.

Himachal Pradesh Police Superintendent, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, reported significant progress in the state-wide operation, highlighting arrests and cases filed since 2023. "The state has seen the arrest of around 1800 individuals and the registration of roughly 800 cases," Gandhi told ANI, underscoring the state's commitment to the initiative.

The operation has not only focused on local issues but also targeted larger interstate and international drug syndicates. Notably, the police have dismantled networks connected to a Kolkata-based syndicate, affecting regions like Punjab and West Bengal, and busted other significant criminal groups, including the arrest of a Nigerian national linked to international smuggling routes.

