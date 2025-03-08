Empowering Women for a Viksit Assam

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reinforced his administration's dedication to women's empowerment. On International Women's Day, he commended Assam's women for their tenacity and enterprise.

Sarma highlighted that women in the state are advancing alongside men to realize the vision of a 'Viksit Assam.'

He expressed warm wishes to all women, affirming his government's support in their quest for progress and success across different sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)