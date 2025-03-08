Empowering Women for a Viksit Assam
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated his government's commitment to women's empowerment on International Women's Day. He praised the women of Assam for their enterprising nature and pledged support as they contribute to the state's development. Sarma extended his best wishes to all women on the occasion.
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reinforced his administration's dedication to women's empowerment. On International Women's Day, he commended Assam's women for their tenacity and enterprise.
Sarma highlighted that women in the state are advancing alongside men to realize the vision of a 'Viksit Assam.'
He expressed warm wishes to all women, affirming his government's support in their quest for progress and success across different sectors.
