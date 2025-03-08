Left Menu

Fortis Hospital Hosts Equality Walkathon to Champion Gender Equality

Fortis Hospital in New Delhi organized an Equality Walkathon to observe International Women's Day, promoting gender equality with over 400 participants. The event featured discussions on women's health and workplace equality, with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasizing the importance of inclusive growth and the education of women for societal progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 14:28 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On International Women's Day, Fortis Hospital in New Delhi held an Equality Walkathon on Saturday to promote gender equality. The event, attended by around 400 participants, spanned from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM and aimed to advocate for equal rights, opportunities, and recognition for women through banners and placards.

The walkathon theme, 'Accelerate Action for Gender Equality', was followed by a Women's Empowerment Program featuring discussions and activities. Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta, the event's chief guest, emphasized the necessity of building a robust health ecosystem in the city and the significance of women's education alongside inclusive growth.

Healthcare professionals including Fortis Healthcare's CEO Dr. Ashutosh Raghuvanshi and Facility Director Deepak Narang highlighted the indispensable contributions of women in healthcare, urging efforts toward addressing women's health challenges and ensuring workplace equality. The event underscored the commitment to fostering an environment where women are empowered to lead and excel, ultimately benefiting communities at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

