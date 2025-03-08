Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: A National Conclave with Vision

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and the Association of Direct Selling Entities of India (ADSEI) hosted the National Women Entrepreneurs Conclave at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi. This landmark event, inaugurated by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, drew over 10,000 women entrepreneurs, aiming to empower five lakh women in the next year.

Chief Minister Dhami lauded the initiatives of CAIT and ADSEI in promoting female entrepreneurship, emphasizing the BJP's commitment, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, to supporting women across all fields. Former Union Minister Smriti Irani also attended, extending her best wishes for International Women's Day and highlighting women's importance in India's economy.

The President of ADSEI, Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, declared the conclave as a historic milestone, celebrating the endeavors of women entrepreneurs. He reiterated ADSEI's dedication to nurturing a business environment conducive to women's empowerment and financial independence, supported by initiatives such as 'Lakhpati Didi' under the Ministry of Electronics & IT's Common Service Centre framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)