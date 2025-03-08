Left Menu

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: A National Conclave with Vision

The National Women Entrepreneurs Conclave, organized by CAIT and ADSEI in New Delhi, witnessed the participation of over 10,000 women. The event aimed to empower five lakh women entrepreneurs in India by next year under PM Modi's vision, integrating key government schemes and fostering economic independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 14:51 IST
Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: A National Conclave with Vision
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and the Association of Direct Selling Entities of India (ADSEI) hosted the National Women Entrepreneurs Conclave at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi. This landmark event, inaugurated by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, drew over 10,000 women entrepreneurs, aiming to empower five lakh women in the next year.

Chief Minister Dhami lauded the initiatives of CAIT and ADSEI in promoting female entrepreneurship, emphasizing the BJP's commitment, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, to supporting women across all fields. Former Union Minister Smriti Irani also attended, extending her best wishes for International Women's Day and highlighting women's importance in India's economy.

The President of ADSEI, Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, declared the conclave as a historic milestone, celebrating the endeavors of women entrepreneurs. He reiterated ADSEI's dedication to nurturing a business environment conducive to women's empowerment and financial independence, supported by initiatives such as 'Lakhpati Didi' under the Ministry of Electronics & IT's Common Service Centre framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025