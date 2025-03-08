Left Menu

Delhi Crime Branch Cracks Down on High-Stakes Betting Syndicate

The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Crime Branch dismantled an organized betting syndicate in Karampura, arresting three individuals for illicit betting during a cricket match. The operation led to substantial seizures, including cash, tech gear, and communication devices, with further investigations underway to expose the syndicate's full extent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 15:46 IST
3 accused arrested by Delhi Crime Branch for running betting racket. (Photo/Delhi Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough, the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Crime Branch has uncovered an organized betting syndicate operating in the Karampura area, leading to the arrest of three individuals involved in illegal betting on the Champions Trophy semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand.

Identified by the police, the accused are Manish Sahani, 42, and Yogesh Kukreja, 31, both from Indira Vihar in Mukherjee Nagar, and Suraj, 24, from Hakikat Nagar. Seized from their possession were Rs 22,62,136 in various accounts, one laptop, nine mobile phones, a LED TV, an assistant sound box, and numerous notepads and betting slips, all used to facilitate their betting operations.

Following a tip-off, the Crime Branch executed a raid on a flat in DLF Towers, Karampura, on March 6, apprehending those involved in the illicit activities. Investigations indicate Manish Sahani, known as Sunny, helmed the syndicate, overseeing financial and betting operations directly. The police are expanding their inquiry to trace the syndicate's financial dealings and uncover additional members of the illicit network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

