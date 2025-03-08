Empowered Women: The Backbone of a Progressive Rajasthan

At the International Women's Day event in Rajasthan's Birla Auditorium, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma stressed the crucial role women play in the state's growth. Highlighting their accomplishments across various sectors, Sharma commended women for making India and Rajasthan proud on multiple fronts, including politics, art, and health.

Chief Minister Sharma announced enhancements to women's welfare initiatives, increasing the savings bond under the Laado Protsahan Yojana from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh. Over three lakh women benefit from the Lakhpati Didi Yojana while five lakh women have gained from the Matru Vandan Yojana. The honorarium for Anganwadi workers has seen a 10% rise.

Expressing optimism about women's empowerment, Sharma highlighted attributes like sacrifice, compassion, and bravery. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies for fostering women's independence. Deputy CM Diya Kumari and other officials attended the impactful event.

(With inputs from agencies.)