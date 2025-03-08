Empowered Women: The Backbone of a Progressive Rajasthan
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the pivotal role of women in shaping a developed India and Rajasthan. At an International Women's Day event, he announced increased financial support for girl children and highlighted various state initiatives aiding women's empowerment and self-reliance across sectors.
- Country:
- India
At the International Women's Day event in Rajasthan's Birla Auditorium, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma stressed the crucial role women play in the state's growth. Highlighting their accomplishments across various sectors, Sharma commended women for making India and Rajasthan proud on multiple fronts, including politics, art, and health.
Chief Minister Sharma announced enhancements to women's welfare initiatives, increasing the savings bond under the Laado Protsahan Yojana from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh. Over three lakh women benefit from the Lakhpati Didi Yojana while five lakh women have gained from the Matru Vandan Yojana. The honorarium for Anganwadi workers has seen a 10% rise.
Expressing optimism about women's empowerment, Sharma highlighted attributes like sacrifice, compassion, and bravery. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies for fostering women's independence. Deputy CM Diya Kumari and other officials attended the impactful event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Green Loans: A New Pathway to Financial Stability in Indian Banks
Turbulent Times Ahead: Indian Aviation Industry Faces Net Losses Despite Rising Demand
India-US Ties Flourish as BJP Celebrates Electoral Triumphs
Strengthening Ties: India-US Relations and Political Dynamics
BPCL and Eco Wave Power Join Forces to Harness India's Wave Energy Potential