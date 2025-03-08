Mamata Banerjee Advocates Equality Over Idolization on Women's Day

On International Women's Day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for women to be recognized as equals rather than idolized as goddesses. Addressing the occasion, she stressed the significance of acknowledging women's strength and resilience every day.

Banerjee highlighted the importance of gender equality, urging the world to perceive women as equals in all spheres of life. She encouraged women to recognize their inner strength and resilience, emphasizing that these qualities are crucial in achieving success.

The Chief Minister called for a shift in perspective, advocating for a society where gender does not dictate a person's potential. 'This world is ours,' she stated, urging everyone to ensure that all individuals are seen, heard, and respected daily.

(With inputs from agencies.)