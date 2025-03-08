Karnataka Deputy CM Encourages Women to Prepare for Elections Amid Women's Reservation Bill Progress

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar of Karnataka has called on women to gear up for the forthcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, given the anticipated implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill in 2028. Speaking at an International Women's Day event, Shivakumar asserted that women should prepare themselves for electoral battles, as no one can impede them within a democratic framework.

Highlighting the current political landscape, he noted that women already wield influence from local panchayats to the national parliament. Despite the existence of a 50% reservation for women in panchayats, Shivakumar lamented that many men still control operations through female family members. He expressed optimism that this trend would shift as women become increasingly capable of independent leadership.

Shivakumar reflected on past efforts by the UPA government under Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh to pass the Women's Reservation Bill, which failed due to unspecified reasons. Now, with the bill passed, its impact on impending elections remains uncertain regarding seat allocation. He lauded the significant historical contribution of women, citing notable leaders like Indira Gandhi, and highlighted Congress's commitment to empowering women through economic guarantees.

