Global Voices Rise: Women Stand Against Inequality on International Women's Day

Thousands of women took to the streets in cities worldwide in observance of International Women's Day, voicing demands for an end to gender inequality and violence. In Istanbul, scores of women's groups gathered in Kadikoy for a colorful rally amid a strong police presence, showcasing their unity with songs and speeches.

Criticism of the Turkish government's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention and the promotion of traditional family roles was prominent, with protesters denouncing the perceived restrictions on women's rights. Signs like 'Family will not bind us to life' decorated the streets, reinforcing the fight against limiting women's roles to marriage and motherhood.

Across continents from Europe to South America, women marched for equal treatment in various spheres of life. In Warsaw, an abortion center opening served as a symbolic challenge in Poland's religiously conservative environment. Similarly, in Germany, President Steinmeier warned of a backlash against progress in gender equality. The protests demonstrate global solidarity against longstanding societal inequities.

(With inputs from agencies.)