Madhya Pradesh's Budget Soars: A New Financial Milestone

Madhya Pradesh is on the brink of unveiling a significant financial plan for 2025-26, with the budget expected to reach Rs 4.21 lakh crore, as stated by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav this Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda is scheduled to present this budget in the legislative assembly, marking a substantial increase from last year's Rs 3.5 lakh crore.

Chief Minister Yadav emphasized the rapid financial growth since the state's formation in 1956 and highlighted the government's focus on youth, women, the disadvantaged, and farmers, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

