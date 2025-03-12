Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's Budget Soars: A New Financial Milestone

Madhya Pradesh's budget for 2025-26 is projected to be Rs 4.21 lakh crore, according to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. This marks a significant increase from the previous fiscal year's Rs 3.5 lakh crore. The budget will be presented by Deputy CM and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda in the legislative assembly.

Madhya Pradesh is on the brink of unveiling a significant financial plan for 2025-26, with the budget expected to reach Rs 4.21 lakh crore, as stated by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav this Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda is scheduled to present this budget in the legislative assembly, marking a substantial increase from last year's Rs 3.5 lakh crore.

Chief Minister Yadav emphasized the rapid financial growth since the state's formation in 1956 and highlighted the government's focus on youth, women, the disadvantaged, and farmers, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

