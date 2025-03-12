Schneider Electric Powers Up Bihar with Modern Energy Solutions

In a landmark collaboration, Schneider Electric has joined forces with South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd. (SBPDCL) to revolutionize the state's power infrastructure. The initiative aims to tackle the burgeoning energy demand in Bihar, delivering reliable and efficient power distribution solutions to residents.

The partnership leverages Schneider Electric's advanced EcoStruxure Grid technology, significantly improving power reliability by 90%, reducing energy consumption and cost by up to 80% and 60% respectively. Engineering cost and time have also been streamlined, seeing a 70% enhancement in operational efficiency.

This strategic alliance underscores Schneider Electric's dedication to sustainable energy solutions, with Mr. Deepak Sharma, President, Greater India stating, "Our mission is to empower utilities to meet growing energy needs, contributing to Bihar's economic development." The deployment further includes a state-of-the-art Command-and-Control Center, boosting real-time grid management.

(With inputs from agencies.)