Left Menu

Schneider Electric Powers Up Bihar with Modern Energy Solutions

Schneider Electric collaborates with South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd. to modernize the state's power distribution network. This partnership improves power reliability in Bihar by 90%, reduces energy costs up to 60%, and optimizes engineering cost and time by 70%, enhancing overall efficiency and fostering sustainable growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 11:49 IST
Schneider Electric Powers Up Bihar with Modern Energy Solutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark collaboration, Schneider Electric has joined forces with South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd. (SBPDCL) to revolutionize the state's power infrastructure. The initiative aims to tackle the burgeoning energy demand in Bihar, delivering reliable and efficient power distribution solutions to residents.

The partnership leverages Schneider Electric's advanced EcoStruxure Grid technology, significantly improving power reliability by 90%, reducing energy consumption and cost by up to 80% and 60% respectively. Engineering cost and time have also been streamlined, seeing a 70% enhancement in operational efficiency.

This strategic alliance underscores Schneider Electric's dedication to sustainable energy solutions, with Mr. Deepak Sharma, President, Greater India stating, "Our mission is to empower utilities to meet growing energy needs, contributing to Bihar's economic development." The deployment further includes a state-of-the-art Command-and-Control Center, boosting real-time grid management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025