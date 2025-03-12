Left Menu

Euro Surges Amid U.S.-Ukraine Ceasefire Proposal and Tariff Chaos

The euro rose to near five-month highs as Ukraine agreed to a U.S. ceasefire proposal. U.S. steel and aluminium tariffs took effect, affecting markets worldwide. President Trump reversed a decision to double tariffs on Canada, sparking concerns over U.S. economic growth. Investors reacted to financial and travel sector results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:19 IST
The euro was buoyant on Wednesday, reaching near five-month highs following Ukraine's acceptance of a U.S. ceasefire proposal. This development came amidst volatile responses in global markets due to U.S. steel and aluminum tariff implementations.

European futures surged on news of the U.S. restoring military aid to Ukraine, while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reiterated Moscow's stance on prioritizing safety in peace negotiations. Simultaneously, the euro held firm in Asian trading, and Russia's rouble hit a seven-month high.

Economists expressed concerns over U.S. economic health, noting increased risk of recession due to tariff and policy uncertainties. Retail and travel sectors faced investor backlash due to dim financial projections. Canadian and U.S. equities showed minor fluctuations, as global markets remained cautious amid economic and trade tensions.

