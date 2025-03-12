Left Menu

Debate Heats Up Over Three-Language Policy in India's National Education Plan

The three-language policy in India's National Education Policy has sparked debate among key political figures. Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy supports it, highlighting personal multilingualism as beneficial. Meanwhile, Congress MPs, including Karti Chidambaram, criticize it as an unreasonable imposition, especially concerning Tamil Nadu’s strong two-language tradition.

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The debate over the three-language policy within India's National Education Policy (NEP) has intensified, drawing sharply contrasting views from political leaders. Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy expressed strong support for the policy, relating it to her positive personal experience with multilingualism, asserting that learning multiple languages is enriching for students.

Conversely, strong opposition came from Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, who argued that the policy imposes an unnecessary burden on states like Tamil Nadu, which thrives under a two-language system. He emphasized that Tamil and English respectively uphold cultural identity and practical global connections, dismissing the compulsion of a third language as unacceptable.

Further criticism from Congress MP Jebi Mather highlighted the emotional sensitivity surrounding language, accusing BJP of using the language policy for divisive politics. Union ministers, including Education and Finance officials, however, rebuked these accusations, insisting the policy is not an attempt to divide, but to elevate educational standards across the country.

