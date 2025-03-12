Left Menu

Vice President Dhankhar Discharged from AIIMS Following Cardiac Treatment

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been released from AIIMS after undergoing cardiac treatment. Admitted on March 9, he was discharged on March 12 with advice for ample rest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited AIIMS, inquiring about the Vice President's health and expressing wishes for his swift recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:16 IST
Vice President Dhankhar Discharged from AIIMS Following Cardiac Treatment
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been successfully discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after receiving cardiac-related treatment. He was admitted to the hospital's cardiac department on March 9.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, in a statement, confirmed, 'After receiving necessary care by the medical team at AIIMS, he made satisfactory recovery and was discharged on March 12. He has been advised to take adequate rest for the next few days.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the time on Sunday to visit AIIMS, showing concern for the Vice President's health. He later shared on X, 'Went to AIIMS and enquired about the health of Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. I pray for his good health and speedy recovery. @VPIndia' (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025