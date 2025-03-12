Vice President Dhankhar Discharged from AIIMS Following Cardiac Treatment

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has been successfully discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after receiving cardiac-related treatment. He was admitted to the hospital's cardiac department on March 9.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, in a statement, confirmed, 'After receiving necessary care by the medical team at AIIMS, he made satisfactory recovery and was discharged on March 12. He has been advised to take adequate rest for the next few days.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the time on Sunday to visit AIIMS, showing concern for the Vice President's health. He later shared on X, 'Went to AIIMS and enquired about the health of Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. I pray for his good health and speedy recovery. @VPIndia' (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)