BJP-AAP Tensions Flare Over LPG Cylinder Promise Amidst Holi Celebrations

The political festivity of Holi turned into a ground for political assertions as BJP MP Manoj Tiwari celebrated in Delhi amongst party workers. Amidst colors and celebrations, Tiwari addressed ongoing protests by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the stalled rollout of free LPG cylinders.

While extending festive greetings, Tiwari, speaking to ANI, reaffirmed the BJP's commitment to fulfilling the LPG promise. He criticized those creating controversies during such occasions and stated that categorization for the scheme was underway, with implementation expected in a month.

Tensions between AAP and BJP have heightened, with AAP leaders protesting the delay, accusing the BJP of unkept promises. BJP promises include financial aid to women and subsidized LPG, claimed as part of their election manifesto.

(With inputs from agencies.)