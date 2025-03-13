GenAI: Revolutionizing Indian Financial Services by 2030
Generative AI is set to boost productivity in Indian financial services by up to 46% by 2030, especially in banking. The EY report highlights GenAI's impact on customer engagement, efficiency, and risk assessment. Investment is rising, with deployments in customer service, operations, and cost-reducing innovations.
- Country:
- India
Generative AI is on course to dramatically enhance productivity in Indian financial services by as much as 46% by 2030, a new EY report reveals.
Entitled 'How much productivity can GenAI unlock in India? The AIdea of India: 2025', the report underscores GenAI's transformative role in shaping India's financial landscape by boosting customer engagement, operational efficiency, and risk management.
The study surveyed over 125 executives across various sectors and found that many firms have begun integrating GenAI into their operations, with significant investment supporting its adoption for customer service and process automation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Govt Releases Third Quarterly Investment Report to Enhance Fiscal Discipline
Assam's Ascendancy: Emerging Investment Hub Captivates Global Interest
Welspun One Launches Rs 1,000 Crore Co-Investment Program to Boost Logistics Sector
Govt Announces $36 Million Investment to Expand Affordable Māori Housing
Advantage Assam 2025: Catalyzing Investment with Major MoUs