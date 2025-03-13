Left Menu

Gazprom's Downfall: From European Hopes to Domestic Challenges

Gazprom, once Russia's most valuable company, faces a significant downturn as European markets dwindle due to international sanctions and geopolitical tensions. The company deals with heavy losses and job cuts while shifting focus to domestic gasification. Hindered by strained relations, future prospects for tapping into China's market remain uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 15:22 IST
Gazprom's Downfall: From European Hopes to Domestic Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Russian energy giant Gazprom is grappling with massive losses and a substantial decline in European sales, a fallout from geopolitical tensions and international sanctions. Once a powerhouse in the European energy market, Gazprom now finds itself auctioning luxury properties to offset financial strains.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Gazprom has suffered a near-total loss of its European clientele. As a result, the firm contemplates selling a prestigious building in St Petersburg and downsizing its workforce. Amidst these challenges, Gazprom's future seems tied to domestic projects rather than foreign ventures.

Despite an initial spike in share price due to speculative hope of a diplomatic resolution, analysts express skepticism about Gazprom's chances of rekindling its former standing in Europe. Meanwhile, potential expansions into the Chinese market face obstacles, leaving Gazrom's global aspirations in jeopardy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025