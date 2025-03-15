Left Menu

Karnataka Cabinet Greenlights Reservation for Muslim Contractors Amid Key Reforms

The Karnataka Cabinet has approved amendments to provide a 4% reservation in tenders for Muslim contractors. The decision, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, will be presented in the ongoing assembly session. Additionally, a separate committee is being formed to reform the Karnataka Lokasewa Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 10:21 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government has taken a significant step by approving amendments to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act, allowing a four percent reservation in tenders for Muslim contractors. This decision came during a Cabinet meeting on Friday at the Vidhan Sabha, overseen by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The government stated that this amendment will be introduced in the current assembly session and is likely to be presented as early as Monday. Siddaramaiah had earlier indicated in the state budget that tenders would be reserved for Muslims under the newly established Category-II B.

Alongside this legislative change, the Cabinet also approved measures to issue e-Khata for rural areas, which the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj projects. Furthermore, steps are being taken to reform the Karnataka Lokasewa Commission with the proposal to establish a dedicated committee for its restructuring.

