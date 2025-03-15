Controversy Erupts Over Karnataka's 4% Reservation for Muslim Contractors

In a sharp critique, BJP National Spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla has condemned the Karnataka cabinet's decision to allocate a four percent reservation for Muslim contractors in tenders. Poonawalla accused the Congress party of surpassing all levels of appeasement.

He claimed the decision contradicted the constitutional vision of BR Ambedkar, alleging that reservations based on religion undermine the integrity of construction contracts. According to Poonawalla, assessments of contractors should focus on competence, not religious identity.

Poonawalla described the move as reflective of a 'Muslim League-Jinnah mindset' and argued that Congress prioritizes Muslim interests for electoral gains, sidelining SC, ST, and OBC communities. He cited provisions in the Karnataka state budget 2025-26, which he claims cater to Muslims for vote bank politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)