Indore's Cleanliness Model Inspires Karnataka: Deputy CM's Visit Planned

The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) proudly awaits a visit from Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar. His intention to study Indore's successful waste management model underscores the city's reputation as India's cleanest for seven consecutive years, recognized by the Swachh Survekshan rankings.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav expressed enthusiasm over the potential learnings Karnataka might glean. "The Congress government in Karnataka seems keen to emulate the successful elements of other cities," Bhargav noted, highlighting Indore's alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for urban environments. Visitors to Indore are introduced to the methodical door-to-door garbage collection and waste segregation practices, which are pivotal to the city's sanitation success.

Abhilash Mishra, Additional Commissioner of IMC and Waste Management Incharge, emphasized the city's unique people-driven model. "Our system integrates community involvement rather than being externally imposed," he explained. Guests are familiarized with detailed waste management procedures, complemented by visits to the city's bio CNG plant and decentralized processing facilities.

The planned visit by Karnataka officials follows concerns expressed by Deputy CM Shivakumar regarding issues in Karnataka's waste management, compounded by legal challenges and political pressure. His initiative to learn from Indore seeks to address these complications and explore sustainable solutions.

