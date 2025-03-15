SIT Investigation Launched into Bilaspur Shootout Targeting Ex-MLA

A Special Investigation Team has been assembled to delve into the Bilaspur shooting incident in which former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur was wounded. The initiative, directed by the Chief Minister's Office, places the Deputy Inspector General, Central Range, in charge, under the oversight of Additional Director General Gyaneshwar Singh.

Authorities revealed that unidentified attackers targeted Thakur at his Bilaspur residence in Himachal Pradesh, injuring him and two others, including his bodyguard. Thakur, hospitalized on Holi, attributed the attack to drug traffickers, accusing local leaders of shielding them and attempting to involve his sons in illegal activities.

Thakur, convalescing at IGMC Shimla Hospital, expressed fear for his family's safety, advocating for stricter penalties against traffickers and requesting expedited clearance for a personal arms license. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, assessing Thakur's condition at the hospital, ensured that the police will take decisive action, as overnight raids resulted in arrests related to the case.

