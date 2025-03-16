BJP Criticizes Telangana's Choice of Foreign Economist for Caste Survey Analysis

BJP leader Amit Malviya launched a scathing critique against the Telangana government on Sunday for reportedly appointing French economist Thomas Piketty to an expert group tasked with analyzing the state's caste survey. Malviya questioned whether Indian experts were overlooked, and he accused Congress of jeopardizing India's social unity while under the influence of George Soros.

The Telangana Congress government reportedly recruited Piketty to interpret caste survey data, sparking Malviya's concern about entrusting sensitive information to a foreign national. He questioned Congress's wisdom in permitting external analysis that could potentially disrupt social cohesion, suggesting it reflects a deeper connection with George Soros's ideologies.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi also demanded clarity from Congress on the necessity of a foreign expert for such a task, given the global presence of skilled Indians. He speculated on a possible foreign influence on Congress's decisions and criticized Piketty's economic theories, which have faced backlash abroad for their impact on the middle class.

(With inputs from agencies.)