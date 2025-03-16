Left Menu

Goa's Land Scam Allegations Clash with Historic Mineral Auction

Girish Chodankar of the Goa Congress has accused a senior state minister of orchestrating a bribery-fueled land reclassification scam. While controversy looms over these claims, Goa has launched its first-ever auction for exploration licenses, aiming to tap into valuable mineral resources and boost economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 12:47 IST
Goa's Land Scam Allegations Clash with Historic Mineral Auction
Congress leader Girish Chodankar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Girish Chodankar, a prominent leader within the Goa Congress, has levied serious allegations against a senior minister in the BJP-led state government. Chodankar claims that this minister orchestrated a widespread scam involving substantial bribes collected to alter land classifications from private forests. In a bold statement on social media platform X, Chodankar accused landowners of paying upwards of Rs1,000 per square meter to have their properties reclassified, implying significant corruption at high levels.

According to Chodankar, following recent judicial interventions, the minister faced a 'double setback' as the Supreme Court clamped down on private forest sales and the High Court invalidated a contentious land reclassification scam under rule 17(2). Nevertheless, Chodankar alleges that the minister intends to contest the High Court's decision using taxpayer funds, a move he deems both reckless and shameful, demanding immediate dismissal of the minister.

Amidst these controversies, a landmark event is taking shape in Goa. India's first auction of exploration licenses, intended to unlock valuable mineral reserves, was commenced by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The auction covers 13 exploration blocks for critical minerals like Rare Earth Elements, Zinc, and PGE, and is designed to foster private sector involvement while reducing the nation's dependence on imported resources, the Ministry of Mines stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025