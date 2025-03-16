Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Vows Drainage Overhaul and Farmer Support

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, conducted an inspection of the Sunehari Pulla Depot's drainage facilities. The visit follows Gupta's earlier examination of the Barapulla drain, reflecting a proactive approach to the city's waterlogging issues. Speaking to reporters, Gupta highlighted the importance of fieldwork over mere discussions in air-conditioned offices, underscoring the government's commitment to addressing urban challenges through hands-on efforts.

Gupta pointed out the unplanned nature of Delhi's development, which has led to inadequate drainage systems. She assured that the government will prioritize resolving waterlogging problems for the welfare of the city's residents. 'Our aim is the welfare of the people,' Gupta stated, reiterating the administration's dedication to effective governance and public service.

In parallel efforts, Gupta met with farmers on Saturday to incorporate their input into the upcoming Delhi budget for 2025-26. She stressed the collaborative nature of the current 'double-engine government' between the Central and Delhi authorities, promising comprehensive measures to address the needs of both farmers and urban residents. Gupta's engagement highlights a push for balanced development across the region, acknowledging past neglect of rural areas and offering reassurance of focused governmental action.

(With inputs from agencies.)