Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Wheat Procurement Season 2025-26
The Uttar Pradesh government announced the beginning of wheat procurement for the Rabi marketing season from March 17 to June 15, 2025. Over 6,500 procurement centers will facilitate purchases. The state ensures prompt payments to farmers within 48 hours. The MSP is set at Rs 2,425 per quintal.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh government has set the stage for wheat procurement for the Rabi marketing season from March 17 to June 15, 2025, marking a significant step to support the state's farmers. This year, wheat purchases will be facilitated through 6,500 procurement centers, ensuring that more farmers have easy access to sell their produce.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has mandated that all payments be made to farmers within 48 hours, providing rapid financial relief amid economic uncertainties. Additionally, efforts are being made to create efficient environments at procurement centers, aiming to simplify and expedite the selling process for farmers.
With the Minimum Support Price for wheat raised to Rs 2,425 per quintal, an increase from last year, the government continues its commitment to enhancing the economic stability of the agricultural community. Registrations have already seen participation from over 2.65 lakh farmers, ensuring a robust response to this initiative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
North Jeolla's Ambitious Bid for 2036 Olympics
World Bank Recognizes Top Companies for Excellence in Corporate Transparency at 6th BARTA Awards
Omega Speedmaster: The Journey from NASA's Choice to MOONSWATCH 1965 Tribute
India's Economic Ascent: Fastest-Growing Major Economy Till 2026
Court Grants 60-Day Extension in Naresh Balyan MCOCA Case