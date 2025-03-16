Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Wheat Procurement Season 2025-26

The Uttar Pradesh government announced the beginning of wheat procurement for the Rabi marketing season from March 17 to June 15, 2025. Over 6,500 procurement centers will facilitate purchases. The state ensures prompt payments to farmers within 48 hours. The MSP is set at Rs 2,425 per quintal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-03-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 17:14 IST
Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Wheat Procurement Season 2025-26
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has set the stage for wheat procurement for the Rabi marketing season from March 17 to June 15, 2025, marking a significant step to support the state's farmers. This year, wheat purchases will be facilitated through 6,500 procurement centers, ensuring that more farmers have easy access to sell their produce.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has mandated that all payments be made to farmers within 48 hours, providing rapid financial relief amid economic uncertainties. Additionally, efforts are being made to create efficient environments at procurement centers, aiming to simplify and expedite the selling process for farmers.

With the Minimum Support Price for wheat raised to Rs 2,425 per quintal, an increase from last year, the government continues its commitment to enhancing the economic stability of the agricultural community. Registrations have already seen participation from over 2.65 lakh farmers, ensuring a robust response to this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025