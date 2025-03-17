South Korea Urges U.S. to Preserve Science and Energy Ties
South Korea's Acting President, Choi Sang-mok, emphasized the importance of avoiding negative impacts on science, technology, and energy cooperation with the United States. This comes in response to the U.S. Department of Energy classifying South Korea as a 'sensitive' country, as stated by South Korea's finance ministry.
South Korea's Acting President, Choi Sang-mok, issued a call to action on Monday, stressing the necessity to maintain strong cooperative relations in science, technology, and energy sectors with the United States. His remarks followed the recent U.S. Department of Energy decision to label South Korea as a 'sensitive' country.
Choi highlighted the potential risks of this designation, urging both nations to ensure that their collaborative efforts are not adversely affected. His statement was part of a larger appeal to safeguard the long-standing partnerships that have been pivotal for both countries.
The finance ministry echoed Choi's concerns, underscoring the critical nature of this bilateral cooperation for technological advancement and energy security. They called for measures to address any repercussions from the U.S. classification.
