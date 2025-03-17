Left Menu

Minister Highlights Water Woes in Jodhpur at Key Development Meeting

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat addressed drinking water shortages in Jodhpur during a DISHA committee meeting. He emphasized resolving various regional issues, including education and health. The meeting reviewed progress on government schemes. Separately, Rajasthan's Chief Minister underscored women's vital role in development at the Shakti Vandan India festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 10:12 IST
Minister Highlights Water Woes in Jodhpur at Key Development Meeting
Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat raised concerns over drinking water shortages during the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committees (DISHA) meeting in Jodhpur. Addressing a range of issues, including education and sanitation, he assured that these challenges would soon be addressed.

Shekhawat stated, "There is a persistent problem of drinking water in our region during summers. The collaborative environment of the meeting allowed for a comprehensive discussion on roads, education, medicine, health, drinking water, and sanitation. It's definitive that these issues will be resolved." The meeting aimed to review the implementation of various central government schemes by the state government.

The DISHA meeting, as per the Ministry of Rural Development, was convened to ensure the effective implementation of key central government schemes and maintain coordination among elected representatives. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, inaugurating the Shakti Vandan India festival in Jaipur, highlighted the crucial role of women in nation-building, emphasizing their indispensable contribution to development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025