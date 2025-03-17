Minister Highlights Water Woes in Jodhpur at Key Development Meeting

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat raised concerns over drinking water shortages during the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committees (DISHA) meeting in Jodhpur. Addressing a range of issues, including education and sanitation, he assured that these challenges would soon be addressed.

Shekhawat stated, "There is a persistent problem of drinking water in our region during summers. The collaborative environment of the meeting allowed for a comprehensive discussion on roads, education, medicine, health, drinking water, and sanitation. It's definitive that these issues will be resolved." The meeting aimed to review the implementation of various central government schemes by the state government.

The DISHA meeting, as per the Ministry of Rural Development, was convened to ensure the effective implementation of key central government schemes and maintain coordination among elected representatives. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, inaugurating the Shakti Vandan India festival in Jaipur, highlighted the crucial role of women in nation-building, emphasizing their indispensable contribution to development.

(With inputs from agencies.)