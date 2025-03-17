Left Menu

Tribute to a Legend: Ayodhya's Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das Passes Away

Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, clarifies there will be no new Chief Priest following the demise of Acharya Satyendra Das. Known for his wisdom and humble service since 1993, Das's death marks a profound loss for Ayodhya's spiritual community.

17-03-2025
General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra's General Secretary, Champat Rai, addressed the process of appointing a new Chief Priest for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He clarified that no successor could match the expertise and respect commanded by the late Acharya Satyendra Das, deeming any such title an 'exaggeration'.

Das, who had served as the temple's Mahant since 1993, was highly revered for his wisdom and dedication. His recent passing at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, following a stroke, has left a void that is hard to fill.

Das's last rites were performed at Saryu Ghat, drawing a significant congregation of devotees and citizens, highlighting his impact. Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his profound grief, acknowledging the loss as 'irreparable' to the spiritual world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

