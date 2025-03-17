Peruvian Farmer Challenges German Energy Giant RWE in Landmark Climate Case

In a landmark legal battle, Peruvian farmer Saul Luciano Lliuya has taken German energy giant RWE to court, alleging its emissions have played a significant role in the melting of Andean glaciers, posing a flood risk to his home. The case, heard in the Higher Regional Court of Hamm, Germany, has the potential to set a momentous precedent in climate litigation.

Lliuya, with the backing of the activist group Germanwatch, demands RWE pay 21,000 euros toward a 3.5 million euro flood defense project in Huaraz, citing the destructive impact of climate change. As he fights for climate justice, activists rally in support.

Central to the case is the assertion that RWE's emissions have contributed to the perilous rise in water levels in Lake Palcacocha, threatening the lives of over 65,000 residents. With expert testimonies and data from the Carbon Majors database, the court examines RWE's role in global emissions, as legal experts worldwide watch closely for its implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)