Supreme Court Issues Contempt Notice to Delhi Official Over Delayed Remission Decision
The Supreme Court has issued a contempt notice to Delhi's Home Department Principal Secretary for not addressing Sukhdev Yadav's remission plea in the Nitish Katara murder case. The court mandates his appearance via video, emphasizing governance delays and threats of contempt as recurring issues.
In a decisive move, the Supreme Court has issued a contempt of court notice to the Principal Secretary of Delhi's Home Department for his failure to address a remission plea filed by Sukhdev Yadav, a convict in the notable 2002 Nitish Katara murder case.
The decision, delivered by Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, highlights the court's frustration over what it perceives as continual non-compliance with its orders, emphasizing the government's tendency to ignore mandates unless threatened with contempt proceedings.
The court has demanded an explanation from the Principal Secretary and expects his participation via video conference on March 28. The Sentence Review Board's anticipated discussion on Yadav's case today adds urgency to this legal standoff.
