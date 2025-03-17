Left Menu

Supreme Court Issues Contempt Notice to Delhi Official Over Delayed Remission Decision

The Supreme Court has issued a contempt notice to Delhi's Home Department Principal Secretary for not addressing Sukhdev Yadav's remission plea in the Nitish Katara murder case. The court mandates his appearance via video, emphasizing governance delays and threats of contempt as recurring issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:10 IST
Supreme Court Issues Contempt Notice to Delhi Official Over Delayed Remission Decision
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Supreme Court has issued a contempt of court notice to the Principal Secretary of Delhi's Home Department for his failure to address a remission plea filed by Sukhdev Yadav, a convict in the notable 2002 Nitish Katara murder case.

The decision, delivered by Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, highlights the court's frustration over what it perceives as continual non-compliance with its orders, emphasizing the government's tendency to ignore mandates unless threatened with contempt proceedings.

The court has demanded an explanation from the Principal Secretary and expects his participation via video conference on March 28. The Sentence Review Board's anticipated discussion on Yadav's case today adds urgency to this legal standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025