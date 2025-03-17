Left Menu

Modi and Luxon Unite at Gurdwara to Forge a Path of Peace and Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon visited a Delhi Gurdwara, highlighting their shared focus on combating terrorism and enhancing bilateral ties. During Luxon’s five-day India visit for the Raisina Dialogue 2025, the leaders discussed economic cooperation, trade expansion, and regional security, marking negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement.

17-03-2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand's Christopher Luxon visited the revered Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi, showcasing a mutual commitment to cultural respect and cooperation. Luxon is on a five-day official visit to India, primarily to attend the Raisina Dialogue 2025, a prestigious geopolitical conference.

The two leaders conducted a bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House, where the focus was on fortifying bilateral ties and addressing pressing global challenges. A joint press statement saw PM Modi express shared concerns over terrorism, mentioning the tragic incidents in Christ Church and the Mumbai 26/11 attacks. He called terrorism in all its forms unacceptable and called for stern action against its perpetrators.

Discussions also centered around enhancing economic cooperation, with a notable announcement about starting negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement. This visit underscores a growing momentum in India-New Zealand relations. Modi hailed Luxon as a dynamic leader and expressed happiness over Luxon being the Chief Guest at the Raisina Dialogue, reflecting strong Indo-Kiwi historical ties.

