Tensions Flare in Nagpur: Police Appeal for Calm Amid Chaos

Violent clashes erupted on Monday evening in the Mahal area of Nagpur, Maharashtra, as incidents of stone pelting and vandalism were reported. According to police, several officers sustained injuries during the chaos, but the situation was eventually brought under control.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Archit Chandak, who incurred a leg injury amidst the disorder, stated to ANI, "This incident occurred due to some miscommunication. The situation is under control right now. Our force here is strong." He urged citizens to avoid spreading rumors or engaging in further violence, emphasizing the importance of upholding law and order.

Police forces, displaying a show of strength, resorted to tear gas to disperse the violent mobs. Several vehicles were set ablaze in the process, with emergency services called in to extinguish the flames. Authorities have intensified police presence in the area to ensure peace and prevent further disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)