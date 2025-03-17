Left Menu

Tensions Flare in Nagpur: Police Appeal for Calm Amid Chaos

Violent clashes erupted in Nagpur's Mahal area with stone pelting and vandalism reported. Police deployed tear gas and a strong force to control the situation. Injuries were reported, including to police officers. Authorities urge peace, warn against rumors and assure legal action against troublemakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 22:05 IST
Tensions Flare in Nagpur: Police Appeal for Calm Amid Chaos
Police deployed after violence broke out in Mahal area of Nagpur following a dispute between two groups (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Violent clashes erupted on Monday evening in the Mahal area of Nagpur, Maharashtra, as incidents of stone pelting and vandalism were reported. According to police, several officers sustained injuries during the chaos, but the situation was eventually brought under control.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Archit Chandak, who incurred a leg injury amidst the disorder, stated to ANI, "This incident occurred due to some miscommunication. The situation is under control right now. Our force here is strong." He urged citizens to avoid spreading rumors or engaging in further violence, emphasizing the importance of upholding law and order.

Police forces, displaying a show of strength, resorted to tear gas to disperse the violent mobs. Several vehicles were set ablaze in the process, with emergency services called in to extinguish the flames. Authorities have intensified police presence in the area to ensure peace and prevent further disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025