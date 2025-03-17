Nagpur's Call for Calm: Minister Gadkari Urges Peace Amid Tensions

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has called for peace in Nagpur, urging citizens not to fall prey to rumors amidst reports of violence in the city. Gadkari emphasized the city's historical tradition of peace in his appeal to maintain harmony.

He assured residents that the government would take stringent action against those involved in illegal activities, with the Chief Minister already briefed on the situation. Gadkari requested cooperation with the police to foster a positive atmosphere in the city.

Violence erupted on Monday evening with incidents of vandalism and stone-pelting reported in Nagpur's Mahal area, injuring some police officers. Authorities, having deployed additional forces, assert that the situation is now under control and urge residents to remain calm and support law enforcement efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)