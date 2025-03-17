Left Menu

Nagpur's Call for Calm: Minister Gadkari Urges Peace Amid Tensions

In response to violence reports in Nagpur, Minister Nitin Gadkari urges public calm, emphasizing cooperation with law enforcement and disregarding rumors. He promises strict measures against illegal actions. Authorities reported incidents of vandalism and stone pelting but confirmed the situation is under control, highlighting Nagpur's tradition of peace.

Updated: 17-03-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 22:53 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo/Office of Nitin Gadkari).
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has called for peace in Nagpur, urging citizens not to fall prey to rumors amidst reports of violence in the city. Gadkari emphasized the city's historical tradition of peace in his appeal to maintain harmony.

He assured residents that the government would take stringent action against those involved in illegal activities, with the Chief Minister already briefed on the situation. Gadkari requested cooperation with the police to foster a positive atmosphere in the city.

Violence erupted on Monday evening with incidents of vandalism and stone-pelting reported in Nagpur's Mahal area, injuring some police officers. Authorities, having deployed additional forces, assert that the situation is now under control and urge residents to remain calm and support law enforcement efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

