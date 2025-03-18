Alaska's Energy Quest: LNG Diplomacy in Asia
Alaska's governor and state officials are set to visit Japan and other Asian nations to attract investment for a $44 billion LNG pipeline project. Despite President Trump's backing, Japanese firms remain hesitant due to cost concerns. The project aims to transport gas to Asia, boosting U.S. energy exports.
Alaska's ambitious liquefied natural gas (LNG) project is set to gain traction as Governor Mike Dunleavy leads a delegation to Asia. The tour aims to court investors from Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, seeking to revive the state's stalled energy export plans.
The $44 billion initiative involves constructing a 1,300-km pipeline to transport gas from Alaska's north to the Pacific Rim. President Donald Trump's support is spotlighting the project, as he urges Asian allies to increase energy trade with the U.S., despite some existing skepticism.
Japanese energy firms continue to express reservations, primarily due to the high costs involved. However, potential partnerships with major corporations like Inpex Corp and Mitsubishi Corp remain on the table, as discussions with leaders and executives gear towards a breakthrough.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prada Eyes Versace Acquisition Amid Clearlake's Big Investment Moves
Hindustan Power Fuels Assam's Green Revolution with Rs 620 Crore Investment
Paytm's flagship company OCL made foreign investment in Singapore; did not file necessary reporting to RBI: ED on notice to Paytm.
Amazon's $8.2 Billion Investment in Maharashtra: A Tech Surge
Sebi Expands NBFC Investment Opportunities in Distressed Assets