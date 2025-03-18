Alaska's Energy Quest: LNG Diplomacy in Asia

Alaska's ambitious liquefied natural gas (LNG) project is set to gain traction as Governor Mike Dunleavy leads a delegation to Asia. The tour aims to court investors from Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, seeking to revive the state's stalled energy export plans.

The $44 billion initiative involves constructing a 1,300-km pipeline to transport gas from Alaska's north to the Pacific Rim. President Donald Trump's support is spotlighting the project, as he urges Asian allies to increase energy trade with the U.S., despite some existing skepticism.

Japanese energy firms continue to express reservations, primarily due to the high costs involved. However, potential partnerships with major corporations like Inpex Corp and Mitsubishi Corp remain on the table, as discussions with leaders and executives gear towards a breakthrough.

(With inputs from agencies.)