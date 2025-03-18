Manipur's Yaoshang Festival: A Vibrant Revival of Culture and Unity

The vibrant Yaoshang festival in Manipur has made a triumphant return, marking a renewal of hope and unity after being paused due to state unrest since May 2023. The five-day cultural extravaganza kicked off on Friday, coinciding with Holi, and is a testament to the resilience of the Manipuri people.

Celebrated widely across Manipur, the festival features the rhythmic Thabal Chongba dance, soulful kirtans, energetic sports events, and joyful splashes of colour. This festival doesn't merely focus on colours but is a profound celebration of tradition, community bonding, and youthful energy deeply rooted in the region's heritage.

The Indian Army's Assam Rifles also joined in the celebrations, emphasizing the festival's spirit of brotherhood, culture, and harmony. Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh highlighted the festival's significance, pointing to symbols like the 'Yaoshang Mei Thaba' ceremony that emphasize community unity and the triumph of good over evil.

(With inputs from agencies.)