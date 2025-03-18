Lok Sabha Gears Up for Spirited Debate on Ministry Grants and New RBI Rules

The Lok Sabha is poised for a robust session as it prepares to scrutinize and vote on demands for grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways and the Jal Shakti Ministry, according to a list released by Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh. Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and C R Patil will present their grant proposals on the house floor today.

In addition, thirteen other union ministers, including Rajiv Ranjan Singh, S P Singh Baghel, and George Kurian for the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; Virendra Kumar for Commerce and Industry; along with others, will lay down their respective ministry papers for discussion. Among these topics are issues related to agriculture, home affairs, rural development, social justice, and textiles.

The Congress party, meanwhile, is pushing for an adjournment motion to deliberate on pressing national issues. Congress MP Manickam Tagore has raised concerns over a recent RBI policy change concerning jewel loan repayments, describing it as potentially burdensome for many financially challenged citizens. Additionally, concerns over steeply rising medicine prices have been highlighted, with Congress leader Vijay Vasanth illuminating the effects of pharmaceutical price hikes on common citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)