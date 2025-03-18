BJP Criticizes Absence of Congress Leaders at Mahakumbh
PM Modi praised the Mahakumbh's success in Lok Sabha, highlighting unity with 662 million attendees. BJP's Jagdambika Pal questioned Congress leaders' absence. The event symbolized national consciousness, showcasing collective effort and spiritual resolve, concluded on Maha Shivratri with a massive turnout at Prayagraj.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the successful organization of the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj during his recent address in the Lok Sabha. Commending the dedication of the public, administration, and devotees nationwide, he stressed the event as a significant display of India's unity and national consciousness.
In response to Modi's remarks, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal openly criticized senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for not attending the Mahakumbh. He questioned their absence from such a significant religious gathering that attracted 66 crore people, representing a powerful message of unity and spirituality to the world.
The Mahakumbh 2025, which concluded on Maha Shivratri, saw an impressive turnout of more than 66 crore 21 lakh devotees. PM Modi expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Uttar Pradesh and Prayagraj for their monumental efforts in hosting the event, further asserting its role in revitalizing India's cultural and spiritual fabric.
