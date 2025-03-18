Kumaraswamy Denies Land Encroachment Allegations Amid Political Tensions

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has dismissed allegations that he illegally encroached on government land, asserting that he legally purchased the property four decades ago. Speaking before his departure to New Delhi, Kumaraswamy claimed he had not received any official notice and accused the Congress government of orchestrating a political vendetta against him.

"I have never engaged in illegal activities," Kumaraswamy stated emphatically. "This land was bought 40 years ago, and I will contest this conspiracy legally." He also highlighted his previous tenures as Chief Minister to underscore his claim of innocence, noting the land has been repeatedly scrutinized over the years without adverse findings.

The Karnataka revenue department has initiated steps to reclaim the disputed 14 acres in Ramanagara district, as ordered by the High Court. Officials have deployed machinery to the site for assessment, amid growing tensions and counter-allegations of political motivations, with supporters labeling the move as a 'politics of hatred.'

