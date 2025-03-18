Haryana CM Seeks GST Relief to Combat Stubble Burning

The Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini, has appealed to the central government for a Goods and Services Tax (GST) exemption on ten agricultural implements crucial for managing crop residue. In his communication to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, he underscored the importance of Haryana's agriculture sector to the national food reserves.

Saini noted that stubble burning presents a significant health challenge and is monitored by the Supreme Court and the Air Quality Commission. He emphasized Haryana's efforts, supported by both central and state government subsidies, to reduce stubble burning incidents, which saw a 39% drop in 2024 compared to 2023.

The state aims to further alleviate this issue with a 2025 action plan that includes a Rs 200 crore subsidy for crop residue management equipment. Saini argues that a GST exemption on essential machinery, such as rotavators and disc harrows, would further incentivize farmers to adopt sustainable practices and reduce pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)