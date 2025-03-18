Left Menu

Controversy in Himachal: Bhindranwale Posters Ignite Political Flashpoint

A political storm has erupted in Himachal Pradesh following the unauthorized placement of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale posters on state buses. Political leaders demand immediate action to prevent law-and-order disruptions, urging inter-state cooperation and central intervention to handle potential escalations in the region.

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A major controversy has erupted in Himachal Pradesh after posters of slain militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale were forcibly pasted on Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses. The incident was brought to the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly by the Leader of the Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, who urged immediate action to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Speaking to the Assembly and later to the media, Thakur expressed grave concerns about increasing incidents involving outsiders potentially disrupting the state's peaceful environment. "Himachal Pradesh has always been a state of harmony, but recent incidents, where outsiders display flags and exhibit lawlessness, must be stopped," he insisted.

Thakur condemned the event where an HRTC bus was halted in Punjab, Bhindranwale's posters were affixed, and provocative slogans were chanted. He emphasized the need for the Chief Minister to engage directly with the Punjab Chief Minister to prevent such incidents from escalating. Thakur demanded strict action against those responsible for the bus incident and insisted on prompt intervention from Punjab's Chief Minister.

Vikramaditya Singh, a Cabinet Minister in Himachal Pradesh, strongly criticized the incident, labeling it as detrimental to the state's cordial relations and public sentiments. He stressed the importance of maintaining law and order, especially in border regions, and highlighted the Chief Minister's commitment to this priority. Singh recalled a prior incident involving Khalistani flags at the Dharamshala Assembly and called for vigilance to ensure the state's tranquility.

Singh also pointed to the wider geopolitical ramifications, citing recent demonstrations against India's External Affairs Minister abroad. He urged the Home Ministry to address these issues with seriousness to safeguard India's unity.

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani acknowledged the gravity of the situation but described it as an isolated incident rather than a widespread crisis. Dharmani called for decisive actions from both Punjab and the central government to combat anti-national forces, noting that instability in Punjab poses challenges for neighboring states like Himachal.

The incident has become a significant political flashpoint, with leaders across party lines calling for robust measures. While the Himachal Pradesh government has vowed to take necessary steps, attention is now focused on Punjab's response and potential central government intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

