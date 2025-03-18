President Murmu Welcomes Students from Ladakh and J&K at Rashtrapati Bhavan

In a significant move to promote national integration, President Droupadi Murmu hosted a meeting with students from Ladakh and various Eklavya Model Residential schools of Jammu and Kashmir at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The students from Ladakh were part of the National Integration Tour, an initiative aimed at fostering unity and understanding among different regions of the country.

A statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan highlighted the importance of such interactions in enhancing cultural exchange and national coherence.

