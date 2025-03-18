Left Menu

President Murmu Welcomes Students from Ladakh and J&K at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Droupadi Murmu engaged with students from Ladakh attending the National Integration Tour and those from Eklavya Model Residential schools of Jammu and Kashmir during a meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:34 IST
President Murmu Welcomes Students from Ladakh and J&K at Rashtrapati Bhavan
President Droupadi Murmu meets students from Ladakh attending National Integration Tour (Photo/X @rashtrapatibhvn) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to promote national integration, President Droupadi Murmu hosted a meeting with students from Ladakh and various Eklavya Model Residential schools of Jammu and Kashmir at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The students from Ladakh were part of the National Integration Tour, an initiative aimed at fostering unity and understanding among different regions of the country.

A statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan highlighted the importance of such interactions in enhancing cultural exchange and national coherence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025