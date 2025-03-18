President Murmu Welcomes Students from Ladakh and J&K at Rashtrapati Bhavan
President Droupadi Murmu engaged with students from Ladakh attending the National Integration Tour and those from Eklavya Model Residential schools of Jammu and Kashmir during a meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
In a significant move to promote national integration, President Droupadi Murmu hosted a meeting with students from Ladakh and various Eklavya Model Residential schools of Jammu and Kashmir at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The students from Ladakh were part of the National Integration Tour, an initiative aimed at fostering unity and understanding among different regions of the country.
A statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan highlighted the importance of such interactions in enhancing cultural exchange and national coherence.
