India and Bhutan Bolster Election Management Ties

India's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners (ECs) Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, met with Bhutan's Election Commissioner Ugyen Chewang in New Delhi. The meeting was part of a two-week residential programme aimed at developing election administration capacities for Bhutanese senior and mid-level officers at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM).

The IIIDEM-led programme, running from March 10 to 21, includes interactive sessions based on case studies. It addresses various facets of election management, such as voter registration, strategic planning, party finance, and campaign expenditure, covering topics like voter education, IT applications, gender inclusivity, and electoral integrity.

In addition to technical skills, a leadership development module is included in the programme. Sessions are led by a range of experts, including CEOs, senior officials of the Election Commission, National Level Master Trainers (NLMTs), and independent specialists. IIIDEM regularly conducts such international training initiatives under the aegis of the Election Commission of India to foster democratic processes.

