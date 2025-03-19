Left Menu

Congress MP Rakesh Rathore Granted Bail Amidst Controversial Rape Case

Congress MP Rakesh Rathore, accused of rape, was released on bail from Sitapur Jail. He maintains his innocence and assures clarity soon. Rathore surrendered earlier, confident of justice, while the victim provided evidence supporting her claims. Police are actively investigating and have recorded her statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 10:05 IST
Congress MP Rakesh Rathore Granted Bail Amidst Controversial Rape Case
Congress MP Rakesh Rathore. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Rakesh Rathore was granted bail on Wednesday and released from Sitapur Jail after being charged in a rape case. Following his release, Rathore expressed confidence in his innocence and urged that, if guilty, he should face the harshest penalties. He reassured that the truth would soon surface.

Rathore's legal troubles began on January 30 when he surrendered to the police following accusations from a woman alleging four years of rape under false marriage promises. While maintaining his innocence, Rathore expressed his faith in receiving a fair trial, emphasizing his decision not to politicize the matter. He credited significant party support for his current position.

The accusations include electronic and audio evidence submitted by the victim. Sitapur Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra reported detailed examinations of these claims. The victim asserts continuous threats from Rathore, prompting ongoing legal proceedings, medical examinations, and formal statements to ensure thorough investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025