Congress MP Rakesh Rathore Granted Bail Amidst Controversial Rape Case
Congress MP Rakesh Rathore, accused of rape, was released on bail from Sitapur Jail. He maintains his innocence and assures clarity soon. Rathore surrendered earlier, confident of justice, while the victim provided evidence supporting her claims. Police are actively investigating and have recorded her statements.
Congress MP Rakesh Rathore was granted bail on Wednesday and released from Sitapur Jail after being charged in a rape case. Following his release, Rathore expressed confidence in his innocence and urged that, if guilty, he should face the harshest penalties. He reassured that the truth would soon surface.
Rathore's legal troubles began on January 30 when he surrendered to the police following accusations from a woman alleging four years of rape under false marriage promises. While maintaining his innocence, Rathore expressed his faith in receiving a fair trial, emphasizing his decision not to politicize the matter. He credited significant party support for his current position.
The accusations include electronic and audio evidence submitted by the victim. Sitapur Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra reported detailed examinations of these claims. The victim asserts continuous threats from Rathore, prompting ongoing legal proceedings, medical examinations, and formal statements to ensure thorough investigation.
