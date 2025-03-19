Tharoor's Diplomatic Admission: India's Unique Position Amid Russia-Ukraine War

In a significant concession, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor recently acknowledged India's strategic diplomatic position amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, a war persisting since early 2022. Tharoor admitted to having 'egg on his face' for initially criticizing India's neutral stance, which now facilitates amicable relations with both conflicting nations.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has expressed hopes that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi does not penalize Tharoor for acknowledging the effectiveness of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign policy. Poonawalla's comments came in response to Tharoor's unexpected admission at the Raisina Dialogue 2025 in New Delhi, stating India's unique position allows it to engage positively with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Reflecting on his earlier stance, Tharoor explained that he had primarily criticized the Indian government's stand based on principles rooted in the UN Charter and the inadmissibility of force to settle international disputes. Now, three years into the conflict, Tharoor admits India's diplomatic maneuvering has placed the nation in a pivotal role for potential peace negotiations, a stance supported by productive dialogues between Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden.

(With inputs from agencies.)