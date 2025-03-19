Left Menu

New BPCC President Rajesh Kumar Aims to Elevate Congress with Inclusivity and Transparency

Rajesh Kumar, the new BPCC President, pledges to strengthen the Congress by engaging with the public and maintaining transparency. Acknowledging the trust of top leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Kumar aims to boost the party's vote share through inclusivity while advocating for marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 15:10 IST
BPCC President Rajesh Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leadership change, Rajesh Kumar has been appointed as the President of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC). Expressing his gratitude towards senior party leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Kumar emphasized his commitment to revitalizing the party with public engagement and work transparency.

Kumar, hailing from the Dalit community, expressed appreciation for the trust bestowed upon him, highlighting the leadership's dedication to inclusivity. He acknowledged the challenges ahead, focusing on fortifying the party structure and advancing crucial public interest issues in legislative discussions.

With the upcoming elections in sight, Kumar stressed the importance of amplifying the Congress's presence among marginalized voters, including ST, SC, and OBC communities. He is determined to increase the party's vote share from 24 per cent to 25 per cent, aligning efforts with initiatives that reflect Rahul Gandhi's vision for constitutional protection and minority upliftment.

