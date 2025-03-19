New BPCC President Rajesh Kumar Aims to Elevate Congress with Inclusivity and Transparency

In a significant leadership change, Rajesh Kumar has been appointed as the President of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC). Expressing his gratitude towards senior party leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, Kumar emphasized his commitment to revitalizing the party with public engagement and work transparency.

Kumar, hailing from the Dalit community, expressed appreciation for the trust bestowed upon him, highlighting the leadership's dedication to inclusivity. He acknowledged the challenges ahead, focusing on fortifying the party structure and advancing crucial public interest issues in legislative discussions.

With the upcoming elections in sight, Kumar stressed the importance of amplifying the Congress's presence among marginalized voters, including ST, SC, and OBC communities. He is determined to increase the party's vote share from 24 per cent to 25 per cent, aligning efforts with initiatives that reflect Rahul Gandhi's vision for constitutional protection and minority upliftment.

(With inputs from agencies.)